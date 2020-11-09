Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,938 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Unum Group by 458.4% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Unum Group by 34.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 961.9% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 5,000.0% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UNM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.83.

NYSE UNM opened at $18.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 3.87, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.73. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $31.32.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.10). Unum Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 8.12%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is 20.99%.

In related news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $49,444.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

