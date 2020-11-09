UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Posted by on Nov 9th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of UGI in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in UGI during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in UGI during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in UGI by 292.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in UGI during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

UGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of UGI from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of UGI from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UGI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

NYSE:UGI opened at $32.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.54. UGI Co. has a twelve month low of $21.75 and a twelve month high of $47.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.93.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.6 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

Featured Article: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for UGI (NYSE:UGI)

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

5,204 Shares in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. Acquired by Prudential PLC
5,204 Shares in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. Acquired by Prudential PLC
Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 35,097 Shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc.
Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 35,097 Shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc.
BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Cuts Stake in National Instruments Co.
BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Cuts Stake in National Instruments Co.
BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Position in Black Hills Co.
BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Position in Black Hills Co.
Comerica Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Cabot Co.
Comerica Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Cabot Co.
Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Reduces Holdings in Erie Indemnity
Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Reduces Holdings in Erie Indemnity


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report