UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of UGI in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in UGI during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in UGI during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in UGI by 292.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in UGI during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

UGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of UGI from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of UGI from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UGI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

NYSE:UGI opened at $32.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.54. UGI Co. has a twelve month low of $21.75 and a twelve month high of $47.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.93.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.6 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

