IFP Advisors Inc Sells 796 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 796 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LPLA. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 113.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 212.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 147.3% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the second quarter valued at $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $76.15 on Monday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.01 and a fifty-two week high of $99.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.11.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.21. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 13.93%.

Several research firms have commented on LPLA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $111.00 to $118.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.94.

In other news, Director George Burton White sold 22,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.36, for a total transaction of $1,904,258.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,477,913.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total value of $34,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,128,765.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,681 shares of company stock worth $3,363,577 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

