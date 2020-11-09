Keybank National Association OH Takes Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,404 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in IQVIA by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 236 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. grew its position in IQVIA by 341.0% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 441 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $171.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $160.49 and its 200-day moving average is $151.37. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.79 and a 1 year high of $176.16.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

IQV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded IQVIA from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on IQVIA from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on IQVIA from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.78.

In related news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 69,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $11,750,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 721,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,596,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 184,320 shares of company stock worth $30,498,048. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

