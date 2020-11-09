Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,412 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Nucor were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Nucor during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nucor alerts:

NYSE:NUE opened at $48.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.87. The company has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $27.52 and a 52-week high of $58.70.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 37.35%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NUE shares. BNP Paribas lowered Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded Nucor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Nucor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nucor in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Nucor from $39.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.73.

In other Nucor news, EVP David A. Sumoski sold 21,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total transaction of $998,703.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,617,552.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.