Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

Posted by on Nov 9th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,412 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Nucor were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Nucor during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NUE opened at $48.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.87. The company has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $27.52 and a 52-week high of $58.70.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 37.35%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NUE shares. BNP Paribas lowered Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded Nucor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Nucor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nucor in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Nucor from $39.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.73.

In other Nucor news, EVP David A. Sumoski sold 21,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total transaction of $998,703.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,617,552.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Nucor (NYSE:NUE)

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

5,204 Shares in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. Acquired by Prudential PLC
5,204 Shares in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. Acquired by Prudential PLC
Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 35,097 Shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc.
Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 35,097 Shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc.
BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Cuts Stake in National Instruments Co.
BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Cuts Stake in National Instruments Co.
BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Position in Black Hills Co.
BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Position in Black Hills Co.
Comerica Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Cabot Co.
Comerica Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Cabot Co.
Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Reduces Holdings in Erie Indemnity
Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Reduces Holdings in Erie Indemnity


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report