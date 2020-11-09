Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $2.97 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 41.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 944 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 48,446 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $152,543,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 618 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $403,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 219,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $688,027,000 after purchasing an additional 48,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 335 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $1,007,312.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,072,083.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,435 shares of company stock valued at $38,747,211. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,311.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,661.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3,165.49 and a 200-day moving average of $2,918.94.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.23 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 33.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $3,903.00 price target (up previously from $3,860.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,525.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, China Renaissance Securities raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $3,360.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,580.13.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

