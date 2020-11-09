Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 4,610 Shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,152 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,610 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Apache were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Apache in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Apache in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apache by 264.0% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 2,941 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Apache by 629.3% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apache in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on APA shares. Capital One Financial upgraded Apache from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Apache from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Apache from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Apache from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.51 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apache has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.76.

Shares of NYSE APA opened at $8.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.43. Apache Co. has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $33.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 4.65.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The energy company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.23. Apache had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 131.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apache Co. will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

