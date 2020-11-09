American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Shares Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 15.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 110,550 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 14,452 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AEO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 603.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,837,892 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $41,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292,192 shares in the last quarter. No Street GP LP acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,075,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,203,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,931,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 6,748.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,010,205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,012,000 after acquiring an additional 995,454 shares during the period.

Shares of AEO stock opened at $14.52 on Monday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $16.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $883.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.24 million. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

AEO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Bank of America raised American Eagle Outfitters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Eagle Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. American Eagle Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.89.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 18,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $262,667.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James H. Keefer, Jr. sold 3,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total value of $48,029.52. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,151 shares of company stock worth $535,697. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

