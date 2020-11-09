IFP Advisors Inc Trims Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 681 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 854 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.3% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 840,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,067,000 after buying an additional 41,944 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.9% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 752,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,910,000 after buying an additional 41,728 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 751,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,856,000 after buying an additional 68,321 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 33.7% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 702,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,750,000 after buying an additional 177,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 95.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 680,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,902,000 after buying an additional 332,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on BR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BTIG Research cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. DA Davidson lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.67.

Shares of BR stock opened at $146.59 on Monday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.90 and a 12-month high of $147.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $137.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.43. The firm has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20 and a beta of 0.87.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.35. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 91,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total value of $11,656,566.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 201,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,721,793.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 20,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total value of $3,015,414.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,944,616.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 299,254 shares of company stock valued at $40,451,474. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.