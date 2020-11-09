Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,387 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 16.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Qorvo by 14.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Qorvo by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Qorvo by 1.6% during the third quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Qorvo by 35.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in Qorvo by 7.4% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.21, for a total value of $127,229.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,880,239.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.40, for a total transaction of $598,527.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,592,475.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,311 shares of company stock valued at $2,837,043 in the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on QRVO shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $151.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.63.

QRVO opened at $147.27 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $132.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.08. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.54 and a 52 week high of $152.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 44.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.49. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

