Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Decreased by Northeast Financial Consultants Inc

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,680 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.0% of Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $33,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DRH Investments Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 5.1% in the second quarter. DRH Investments Inc. now owns 6,207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,124,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $275,606,000 after buying an additional 5,326 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.2% during the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 22,214 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $59,541,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 13.9% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $16,831,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCollum Christoferson Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% during the third quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,211,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,311.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3,165.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,918.94. The stock has a market cap of $1,661.48 billion, a PE ratio of 96.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 33.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $3,903.00 price target (up previously from $3,860.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,580.13.

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $4,369,386.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,370,690.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,435 shares of company stock valued at $38,747,211. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

