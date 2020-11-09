Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 200 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 43.8% during the third quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 7,761 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 3.5% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 3,494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 31.7% in the third quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 5,379 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 33.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 13.0% during the third quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 5,644 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PAYC has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Paycom Software from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $200.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $277.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $345.50.

In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.55, for a total value of $2,980,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.29, for a total transaction of $29,096,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 419,000 shares of company stock worth $141,233,590. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PAYC opened at $388.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.42 and a fifty-two week high of $399.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $343.75 and its 200 day moving average is $300.31. The stock has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.56.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.36. Paycom Software had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The company had revenue of $196.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Paycom Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

