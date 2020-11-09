New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 1,300 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Pool were worth $2,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of Pool by 8.2% during the third quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the third quarter worth $85,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Pool by 2.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Pool by 0.7% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,609 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,887,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in Pool by 8.7% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pool alerts:

NASDAQ POOL opened at $382.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $340.43 and a 200-day moving average of $290.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 54.62 and a beta of 0.86. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $160.35 and a 52-week high of $391.49.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.57. Pool had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 69.72%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. Pool’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.79%.

In other Pool news, CAO Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.39, for a total value of $347,526.53. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,488,462.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.04, for a total transaction of $227,790.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 14,442 shares in the company, valued at $5,401,885.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,107 shares of company stock valued at $26,000,118 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on POOL shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Pool from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $326.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Sidoti increased their price target on shares of Pool from $307.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.50.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.