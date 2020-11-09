DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 14,400 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 194.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in MasTec were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of MasTec by 65.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MasTec by 1.9% during the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,769 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MasTec by 1.4% during the second quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 37,215 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of MasTec by 11.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,576 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MasTec by 111.6% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTZ stock opened at $52.95 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.39. MasTec, Inc. has a one year low of $22.51 and a one year high of $73.06.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 18.75%. MasTec’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.85.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

