Sonata Capital Group Inc. Sells 390 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 5.2% of Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 18.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,459,236,000 after purchasing an additional 704,255 shares in the last quarter. Softbank Group Corp purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at $1,044,131,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 97.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 684,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,858,320,000 after purchasing an additional 337,591 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 153.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 91,162 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $251,500,000 after purchasing an additional 263,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,283,569,000 after purchasing an additional 212,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Societe Generale raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,730.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,625.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $4,075.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $3,903.00 target price (up from $3,860.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,580.13.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,311.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1,661.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.97, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3,165.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,918.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 33.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total value of $2,478,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,042,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 8 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3,208.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,668.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,303.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,435 shares of company stock worth $38,747,211. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.