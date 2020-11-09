Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 993 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,283,569,000 after purchasing an additional 212,006 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 18.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,459,236,000 after purchasing an additional 704,255 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,922,215 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,303,045,000 after purchasing an additional 36,764 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,673,551 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,617,026,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650,329 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,552,963,000 after purchasing an additional 31,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $1,007,312.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,072,083.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total transaction of $2,478,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,042,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,435 shares of company stock worth $38,747,211. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,311.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1,661.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3,165.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,918.94.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 33.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMZN. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,625.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,600.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,925.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,580.13.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

