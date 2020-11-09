OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,735 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OGE. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 250.0% in the second quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 244.7% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in OGE Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in OGE Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Kenneth R. Grant sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $200,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,538.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OGE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Shares of OGE opened at $31.68 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.37. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $46.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $702.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.22 million. OGE Energy had a negative net margin of 5.53% and a positive return on equity of 11.22%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th were given a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 9th. This is a positive change from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.54%.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

