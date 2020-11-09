Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 47 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 318 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 18.4% during the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at $226,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 813 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 62.9% during the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 531 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 7.5% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,681,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,174.18, for a total value of $3,809,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,741,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,435 shares of company stock valued at $38,747,211 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,311.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1,661.48 billion, a PE ratio of 96.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,165.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,918.94. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $4.96. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 33.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Edward Jones reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink started coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,580.13.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.