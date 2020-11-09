Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 2,598 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,598 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,337,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,144,000 after purchasing an additional 693,682 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 123.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,337,000 after purchasing an additional 371,876 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 135.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 83,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 319,136 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 71.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 728,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,178,000 after purchasing an additional 303,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the third quarter worth $13,465,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on NUE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Nucor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nucor in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet raised Nucor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Nucor from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.73.

NUE opened at $48.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.87. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $27.52 and a one year high of $58.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. Nucor’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.35%.

In other news, EVP David A. Sumoski sold 21,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total transaction of $998,703.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,617,552.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

