Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH cut its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,158 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,312 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 2.8% of Keybank National Association OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $520,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 214 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,311.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1,661.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3,165.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,918.94. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88.
In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $1,007,312.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,209 shares in the company, valued at $22,072,083.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,435 shares of company stock worth $38,747,211. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,500.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,900.00 to $3,775.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $3,360.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,580.13.
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
