Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH cut its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,158 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,312 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 2.8% of Keybank National Association OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $520,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 214 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,311.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1,661.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3,165.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,918.94. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 33.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $1,007,312.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,209 shares in the company, valued at $22,072,083.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,435 shares of company stock worth $38,747,211. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,500.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,900.00 to $3,775.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $3,360.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,580.13.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

