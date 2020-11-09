Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s 3rd Largest Position

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,837 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 3.9% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $40,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,283,569,000 after buying an additional 212,006 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Amazon.com by 18.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,459,236,000 after buying an additional 704,255 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,922,215 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,303,045,000 after acquiring an additional 36,764 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,673,551 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,617,026,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650,329 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,552,963,000 after acquiring an additional 31,015 shares during the period. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $4,369,386.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,370,690.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,435 shares of company stock worth $38,747,211. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,311.37 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The company has a market cap of $1,661.48 billion, a PE ratio of 96.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3,165.49 and its 200 day moving average is $2,918.94.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.23 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 33.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Edward Jones reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 31st. Cowen raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,740.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,580.13.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.