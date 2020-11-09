Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Cut to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have $133.00 price target on the game software company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $157.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $142.78.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $119.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Electronic Arts has a 1 year low of $85.69 and a 1 year high of $147.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.92. The company has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st.

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.44, for a total value of $833,154.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,703,274.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.45, for a total value of $110,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,933.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 578,809 shares of company stock valued at $73,149,749 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,369,475 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,689,788,000 after purchasing an additional 592,297 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,712,001 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,678,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,364 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 4,745.5% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,506,707 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,225,111,000 after purchasing an additional 10,289,874 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 4,390,019 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $579,702,000 after purchasing an additional 38,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,689,382 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $355,133,000 after purchasing an additional 284,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

