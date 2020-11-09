Pendal Group Limited Purchases New Stake in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Hostess Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Hostess Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $371,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Hostess Brands by 614.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 88,496 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Hostess Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,765,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hostess Brands by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the period.

In other news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 264,663 shares of Hostess Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total transaction of $3,501,491.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 349,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,627,099.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 797,080 shares of company stock worth $10,516,502 over the last ninety days. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TWNK opened at $13.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.32 and a twelve month high of $14.68.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $260.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.10 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 5.20%. Hostess Brands’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TWNK has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hostess Brands from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hostess Brands from a “f” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.33.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

