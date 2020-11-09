Pendal Group Limited Takes Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,084 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Hexcel by 3.1% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 147,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Hexcel during the second quarter worth approximately $299,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Hexcel by 45.4% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 37,084 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 11,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Hexcel by 102.8% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 91,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 46,456 shares during the last quarter.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on HXL. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Hexcel from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist began coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hexcel from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.43.

Shares of HXL stock opened at $35.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Hexcel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.54 and a twelve month high of $80.57.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The aerospace company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.36). Hexcel had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $286.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Hexcel’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

Featured Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.