BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,688 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 961.9% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 988,681 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 895,579 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 11.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 723,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,238,000 after buying an additional 71,622 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 2.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 371,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after buying an additional 7,360 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 5.8% during the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 339,821 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after buying an additional 18,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AEGON USA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 12.6% during the second quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 223,061 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE FRA opened at $11.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.33. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.72 and a 52-week high of $13.66.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

