D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 5,230 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 58.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,230 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trellis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 120,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,083,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,324,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,394,000 after purchasing an additional 336,403 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 244,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,409,000 after purchasing an additional 6,552 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $60.84 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.34 and a 200 day moving average of $55.60. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.73 and a 52 week high of $62.85.

