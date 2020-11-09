D.A. Davidson & CO. Makes New $852,000 Investment in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 34,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.42% of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF by 24.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 11,273 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 7,526 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its position in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF by 166.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 40,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 25,245 shares during the period.

Get iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF alerts:

COMT opened at $24.81 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.94 and a 200-day moving average of $24.25. iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $21.25 and a 1-year high of $33.34.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.