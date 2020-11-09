D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $843,000 Stake in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.07% of Model N worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MODN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Model N in the third quarter worth $42,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Model N in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Model N in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Model N during the second quarter worth about $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David Barter sold 3,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $121,805.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 201,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,988,865.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Lyon sold 1,981 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $78,368.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,425 shares in the company, valued at $3,893,693. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,941 shares of company stock valued at $2,178,770. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

MODN stock opened at $35.59 on Monday. Model N, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $44.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -75.72 and a beta of 1.08.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Model N from $38.00 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Model N from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Model N from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Model N presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.79.

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, Revenue Cloud for High-Tech Manufacturing, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and Components.

