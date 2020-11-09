Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 70,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Capital One Financial Corp boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSJL opened at $23.07 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.81 and a 12 month high of $24.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.88.

