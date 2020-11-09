D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 799 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 10.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,704,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,049,000 after buying an additional 741,462 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 159.2% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 5,550,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409,043 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,334,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,752 shares during the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 3,964,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,351,000 after purchasing an additional 118,027 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5,248.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,914,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $43.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.97. The firm has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.04. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $22.77 and a 12 month high of $45.08.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 46.43%.

Several research firms have commented on JCI. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.63.

In related news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total transaction of $179,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,484.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 38,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $1,609,711.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,546.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems to non-residential building and industrial applications.

