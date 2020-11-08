Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) Shares Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Posted by on Nov 8th, 2020

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Avalara were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Avalara by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Avalara during the third quarter worth $348,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Avalara by 8.9% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Avalara by 44.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 4,286 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Avalara in the second quarter valued at $920,000. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AVLR shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Avalara from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Avalara from $138.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Avalara from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Avalara in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.23.

NYSE:AVLR opened at $169.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -265.09 and a beta of 0.72. Avalara Inc has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $175.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.78.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $127.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.25 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.02%. Avalara’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Avalara Inc will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 15,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.79, for a total transaction of $1,781,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 844,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,285,250.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Ingram sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $3,024,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,731 shares in the company, valued at $3,233,381.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 154,431 shares of company stock valued at $20,495,373. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Avalara (NYSE:AVLR)

Avalara Inc Shares Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank
