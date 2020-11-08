Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,853 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.4% in the second quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1.9% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 3,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $460.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $415.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $506.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $470.00.

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 28,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.56, for a total value of $12,197,674.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 190,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,433,256.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 5,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.83, for a total value of $2,164,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,318,713.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,488 shares of company stock worth $37,952,149. 3.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE FICO opened at $443.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $427.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $408.83. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $177.65 and a one year high of $452.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.57 and a beta of 1.12.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

