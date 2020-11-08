Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 2,320 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 10.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $2,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 81.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Black Knight by 388.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Black Knight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Black Knight by 18.8% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Black Knight by 29.9% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKI stock opened at $94.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 100.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.66 and a 200-day moving average of $78.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Black Knight, Inc. has a one year low of $50.01 and a one year high of $97.19.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.38 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Black Knight from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Black Knight from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Knight currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.54.

In other Black Knight news, General Counsel Michael L. Gravelle sold 800 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total transaction of $68,416.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 112,200 shares of company stock worth $9,490,596 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in the United States. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

