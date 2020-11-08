Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 566 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at about $1,442,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 9,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,021,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 138,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the period. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on FDS shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $298.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $293.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $264.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $285.50.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.68, for a total transaction of $620,352.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,983,446.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.14, for a total transaction of $455,196.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,115.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,409 shares of company stock valued at $6,089,322 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $335.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $327.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $322.97. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.22 and a 12-month high of $363.64.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $383.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.74 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 54.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 28.33%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.