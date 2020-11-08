Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 3,389 Shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,389 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in L Brands were worth $2,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LB. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in L Brands by 268.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of L Brands in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of L Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of L Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of L Brands by 610.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider James L. Bersani sold 28,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $851,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 242,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,270,170. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LB opened at $33.32 on Friday. L Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $35.41. The firm has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.30 and its 200-day moving average is $22.56.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. L Brands had a negative net margin of 6.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that L Brands, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on LB. Wedbush increased their price objective on L Brands from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on L Brands from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of L Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of L Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of L Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.71.

L Brands Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

