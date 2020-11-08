Toronto Dominion Bank Has $2.27 Million Position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 220,463 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,733 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in People’s United Financial by 1,418.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 57.9% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in People’s United Financial in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 1,031.6% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PBCT opened at $10.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.22. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.37 and a 12 month high of $17.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $499.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.57 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.80%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.56.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

