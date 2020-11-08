Toronto Dominion Bank Has $2.31 Million Position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,870 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in RPM International were worth $2,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RPM. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19,548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in RPM International by 73.7% during the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in RPM International by 3.2% in the second quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 6,125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in RPM International by 1.5% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 15,835 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in RPM International by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on RPM International from $93.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of RPM International in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of RPM International from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of RPM International from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. RPM International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.60.

RPM opened at $92.51 on Friday. RPM International Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.85 and a 1-year high of $92.82. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 33.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 19th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 16th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.51%.

In other news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 39,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $3,302,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 986,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,569,212.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 68,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.89, for a total value of $6,030,484.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,161,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,118,687.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

