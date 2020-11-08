Toronto Dominion Bank Takes Position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VHT. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.9% during the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 17,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 12,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period.

Shares of VHT opened at $213.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $205.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.55. Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $138.11 and a twelve month high of $216.59.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

