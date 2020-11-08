Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $2,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 18,053 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 7.1% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.9% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 137,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,907,000 after buying an additional 7,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 47,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,798,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. 98.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $169,489.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,281 shares in the company, valued at $4,896,964.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. I. Pyott purchased 12,800 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.26 per share, with a total value of $1,001,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,335,278.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMRN opened at $76.74 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.25 and a 12 month high of $131.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.75. The company has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.69.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $4.02. The company had revenue of $476.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.64 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

BMRN has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $116.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.92.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.