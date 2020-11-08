Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 10.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,619 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $2,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 0.3% in the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 67,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,814,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 80,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on SSNC. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.60.

Shares of SSNC opened at $64.47 on Friday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.51 and a 1 year high of $66.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.10.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.11. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 20.10%. Analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Joseph J. Frank sold 1,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $99,369.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,111 shares in the company, valued at $128,771. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 149,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total value of $9,386,657.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 280,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,668,942.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 234,129 shares of company stock valued at $14,695,451. Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.