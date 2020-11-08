Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Stock Holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 68,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,638 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $2,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. RDA Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the second quarter worth $200,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 17,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in National Retail Properties by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 36,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in National Retail Properties by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on NNN. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on National Retail Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. National Retail Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Shares of NYSE NNN opened at $33.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 13.98 and a current ratio of 7.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.60. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.04 and a 1 year high of $58.87.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 35.97%. The firm had revenue of $158.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

National Retail Properties Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of June 30, 2020, the company owned 3,117 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.5 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.9 years.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN).

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.