Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 586.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after buying an additional 264,083 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Diageo by 6.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,006,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,221,000 after acquiring an additional 187,251 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Diageo by 5.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,619,000 after acquiring an additional 11,746 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 19.1% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 48,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,488,000 after purchasing an additional 7,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JLB & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Diageo by 3.8% during the second quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 55,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

DEO stock opened at $138.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.55. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $100.52 and a 52 week high of $171.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.00.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

