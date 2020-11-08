The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) Holdings Increased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,787 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.05% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $2,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DSGX. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 433,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,914,000 after acquiring an additional 31,722 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 10,473 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the second quarter worth approximately $1,002,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 225,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the second quarter worth approximately $2,469,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $59.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.69 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.11. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.35 and a fifty-two week high of $63.11.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $84.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.64 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DSGX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. TD Securities boosted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Scotiabank upped their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.89.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud, device, and data content-based solutions that focus on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform combines a network, applications, content, and a community. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile and telematics; transportation management and e-commerce fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade data and services; global logistics network services; and broker and forwarder enterprise systems.

