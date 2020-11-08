64,410 Shares in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 64,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Slack Technologies in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Slack Technologies by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Slack Technologies by 284.7% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Slack Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 65.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Slack Technologies news, CAO Brandon Zell sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $188,775.00. Also, SVP Robert Frati sold 5,000 shares of Slack Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total transaction of $141,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 331,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,404,229.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 360,217 shares of company stock worth $10,607,339 over the last three months. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WORK shares. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Slack Technologies from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Slack Technologies from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Slack Technologies from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Slack Technologies in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.70.

NYSE WORK opened at $27.05 on Friday. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $40.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.64 and a beta of -0.02.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $215.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.22 million. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. Slack Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

