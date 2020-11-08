WINTON GROUP Ltd Lowers Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,975 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 16,172 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter worth about $217,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 19.3% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 73,609 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,412,000 after purchasing an additional 10,787 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,751 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,514 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Charter Equity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.81.

In related news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $891,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,898.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.64, for a total value of $359,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,674,289.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,125 shares of company stock valued at $5,707,410 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $146.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.90 and a fifty-two week high of $158.61.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The firm had revenue of $956.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.03%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators, as well as wireless radio integrated circuits.

