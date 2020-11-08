WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.75 Million Stock Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 46,238 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 473,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Incyte by 149.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 86,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,547,000 after purchasing an additional 51,716 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Incyte by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 671.2% during the third quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,160,000 after purchasing an additional 79,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 13.7% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Incyte alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on INCY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Incyte from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.75.

In related news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.94, for a total value of $85,471.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,680.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 1,423 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $135,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,826,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,577 shares of company stock valued at $419,847 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $83.15 on Friday. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $62.48 and a 12 month high of $110.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.07.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). Incyte had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $620.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.