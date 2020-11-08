WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.71 Million Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,987 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PPG. CX Institutional increased its position in PPG Industries by 144.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Motco grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1,781.3% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG opened at $138.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.77 and a 12 month high of $139.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.65.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.73%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PPG Industries from $105.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on PPG Industries from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.44.

In other news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 15,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $1,846,557.00. Also, VP William E. Schaupp sold 3,850 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $518,441.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,481.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,172 shares of company stock valued at $13,193,588. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

