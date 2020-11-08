Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Stock Holdings Raised by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STLD. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 16.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,282,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,087,000 after buying an additional 1,161,235 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 133.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,013,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,232 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 262.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,111,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000,000 after acquiring an additional 805,253 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,949,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,941,000 after acquiring an additional 802,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 53.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,978,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,612,000 after purchasing an additional 692,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Cfra raised Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Steel Dynamics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.20.

Shares of STLD stock opened at $32.04 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.98 and a 12-month high of $35.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.14.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

