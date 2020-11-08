WINTON GROUP Ltd Reduces Stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,139 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRVL. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $257,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 75.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 9.3% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 24,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 10.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 89,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 8,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRVL opened at $45.13 on Friday. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $16.45 and a 12-month high of $45.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $727.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.88 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 50.67% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $195,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $293,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,706 shares of company stock valued at $2,056,501. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MRVL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen upped their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.27.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

