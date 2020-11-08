Toronto Dominion Bank Has $2.56 Million Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $2,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the second quarter worth $61,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. 54.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

LBRDK stock opened at $152.71 on Friday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a twelve month low of $86.20 and a twelve month high of $153.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $27.08 billion, a PE ratio of 124.15 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.01.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.33). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 1,158.25%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. TD Securities downgraded Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Liberty Broadband from $183.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Broadband has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.40.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

Further Reading: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.